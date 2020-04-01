Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Sleeper
Silk Self Love Set
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleeper
Need a few alternatives?
Kiriko
Japanese Handkerchief
$12.00
from
Kiriko
BUY
& Other Stories
Chunky Satin Alice Headband
£17.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl Headband
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
8 Other Reasons
Super Sleek Headband In Mint
£28.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Ruled Linen Robe
$240.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Bridgette Linen Mini Dress
£210.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Sleeper
Marquise Gingham Midi Dress
£228.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Sleeper
Atlanta Linen Midi Dress
£260.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Kiriko
Japanese Handkerchief
$12.00
from
Kiriko
BUY
& Other Stories
Chunky Satin Alice Headband
£17.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl Headband
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
8 Other Reasons
Super Sleek Headband In Mint
£28.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted