Crabtree & Evelyn

Silk Sea Sponge

£13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Crabtree & Evelyn

An easy way to transform everyday showers? Our silk sea sponge makes your morning cleanse a luxurious spa-ready experience. Ideal for sensitive skin, the soft, velvety texture of our sponges (each one is 100% natural, by the way) creates a generous lather to gently exfoliate face and body. Sustainably hand-harvested by sponge divers in the Mediterranean sea around the island of Kalymnos, our sponges are selected when fully grown to protect the delicate ecosystem. 5% of all Greece Collection profits will be donated to Pnoi Agapis, an Athens-based charity providing art therapy classes.