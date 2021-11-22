Damn Gina

damn good silk scrunchies Gina Says: Wind + long hair + lip gloss = stress But who wants ponytail kinks when you’ve just spent 40 minutes styling your hair? Not me. Enter: silk hair scrunchies. Sleek, strong scrunchies that’ll keep your locks out of your face without getting all grabby with your hair. My silk hair scrunchies are made from 100% pure mulberry silk that glides on effortlessly to stop breaks, snapping, and damage. With a strong elastic inside, they’ll hold your hair high through every whip, flick, and nae-nae. Plus not only are my hair scrunchies good for your hair they look cute too. Get the deets 100% pure 27 momme silk fabric Super stronghold that’s head toss tested What you get Choose among different set sizes. 2 piece set - You get 1 thicc + 1 thin scrunchie 4 piece set - You get 2 thicc + 2 thin scrunchies 10 piece set - You get 5 thicc + 5 thin scrunchies Mix n Match - We will always try and send you the colours/ size you write in the notes - if we have the availability. If your choice is unavailable, we send the closest colour available. The scrunchies measure slightly bigger than the images after receiving feedback from customers that the image sizes were too snug.