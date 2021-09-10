FUR

Silk Scrub

$48.00 $19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Gentle enough to use on sensitive areas or after hair removal, this exfoliator uses a powerful blend of glycolic and lactic acids - as well as papaya and pineapple enzymes - to gently yet effectively remove dead skin cells and break down hair follicles to help fight inflammation. Eco-friendly jojoba beads buff away excess sebum, unclog follicles, and prevent ingrown hairs, while naturally antibacterial clary sage provides a soothing finish that helps calm redness and post-shaving irritation.