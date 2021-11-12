GoldenxHour

Silk Satin Scrunchie (set Of 6)

$30.78

Say GOODBYE to kinks, fall outs and damaged hair ... And HELLO to your hairs new best friend! Our beautiful Silk Scrunchies range will soothe and protect your hair from the day to day damages. These gorgeous scrunchies are available in a spectrum of beautiful sophisticated colors, keeping hairstyle in place without a snag or tangle to your locks. The opulent piece comes beautifully packed making it the perfect gift for anyone who loves to pamper their hair. HOW TO WEAR The scrunchie can be worn to secure a ponytail or would look fabulous worn around a bun too. The elastic is the highest quality and very soft but also very strong so will stay in place. and I will be your Hairs Best Friend because... I will PROTECT I will REPAIRS I will SMOOTH