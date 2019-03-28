Our signature silk robe now in this soft and sweet Ice Blue color for summer! This 100% silk kimono robe is the PERFECT piece to lounge in. The gorgeous new hue is fresh, bright, and has the most luxurious drape. The robe hits mid thigh, and ties easily at the waist with a belt. Fits slightly oversized. GREAT as a bridesmaid gift as well. Mix and match with some of our new prints to create a more personalized look for your wedding.
**If you are interested in buying multiple units/sizes for your wedding day, but do not see the proper sizing or availability, please email us at info@helena-quinn.com and we would be happy to help!