Slip

Silk Pillowcase – Queen

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

Slip® pure silk products are made using slipsilk™. Specially-commissioned and made to our exacting standards, slipsilk™ has been developed and refined for over ten years to provide the ultimate combination of shine, thickness, softness and durability. Includes 1 x queen pillowcase (51 x 76cm/20"x 30"). This is an envelope pillowcase with no zipper.