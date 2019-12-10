Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Slip
Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
$42.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Beauty sleep reinvented with this soft silk pillowcase from Slip. Made using their signature slipsilk with ...
Need a few alternatives?
Nora
Nora 12" Firm Hybrid Mattress
$959.00
$764.95
from
AllModern
BUY
Wayfair
Sleep 6" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$321.60
$223.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$129.00
$103.20
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Joss & Main
Essentials Linen Reversible Duvet Set
$226.49
$123.91
from
Joss & Main
BUY
More from Slip
Slip
Silk Sleepmask
$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Slip
Silk Beauty Sleep Travel Set
$119.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
£85.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Slip
Slip Silk Zodiac Sleep Mask
$50.00
$35.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Urban Outfitters
Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Parachute Home
Cloud Cotton Robe
$99.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Morihata
Binchotan Activated Charcoal Bits
$27.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Baudelaire
Wool Bath Sponge
$20.00
from
Verishop
BUY
