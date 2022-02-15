Damn Gina

Silk Pillowcase

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Damn Gina

Is there anything more luxurious than sleeping on silk? Go on. I will wait. My silk pillowcases are made from 100% mulberry silk that feels so soft to sleep on. But they do so much more. See, sleeping on a cotton pillowcase pulls at your skin and hair, leaving your face creased and hair all messy. But with a soft silk pillowcase, your face glides across the surface like Michelle Kwan on an ice rink, protecting you from wrinkles and keeping your expensive night cream on your face all night. Pair with a silk hair wrap for the ultimate beauty sleep. Or grab one for your man to help him keep his skin in check (tell him Jay Z owns two). 100% pure mulberry 27 momme silk fabric