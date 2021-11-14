Cozy Earth

Silk Pillow

Temperature Regulating – won’t overheat, significantly reduces humidity Medium profile – Soft, supple, mushy, and luxurious. Easily moldable, quiet, feels like a cloud, holds form longer, even spine angle, no lumps. Filling never shifts – Handmade Fill Hypoallergenic Fabric Shell: Premium 100% viscose from bamboo fabric – tested free of harmful chemicals – made exclusively for Cozy Earth. Filling: All natural AAA Grade 100% Long-strand Mulberry Silk (AAA grade) – tested free of harmful chemicals – made exclusively for Cozy Earth. The world’s softest Silk Pillow guaranteed. Includes 1 Silk Pillow – Perfect for those who want something cuddly that resembles what clouds would feel like if you could lay your head on them. It’s luxury on another level. Great for allergy sufferers. Oversized to fit every type of bed and sleeper. Viscose from bamboo derived from sustainable, certified wild crops/agriculture, pesticide-free. All natural AAA Grade 100% Long-strand Mulberry Silk Filling. White color – no harmful dyes or excess chemicals.