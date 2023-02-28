Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Loops by Lauren
Silk Mohair Ribbons (double)
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Loops by Lauren
Need a few alternatives?
Loops by Lauren
Silk Mohair Ribbons (double)
BUY
£10.00
Loops by Lauren
FIND ME NOW
Kai Check Headband
BUY
$8.00
$14.00
Find Me Now
Skims
Claw Clip In Brunette
BUY
$24.00
Skims
Slip
Manhattan Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set
BUY
$22.50
$45.00
Nordstrom
More from Hair Accessories
Loops by Lauren
Silk Mohair Ribbons (double)
BUY
£10.00
Loops by Lauren
FIND ME NOW
Kai Check Headband
BUY
$8.00
$14.00
Find Me Now
Skims
Claw Clip In Brunette
BUY
$24.00
Skims
Slip
Manhattan Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set
BUY
$22.50
$45.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted