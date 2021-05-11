Chi

Silk Infusion Silk Reconstructing Complex

$29.50 $14.75

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

CHI Silk Infusion Silk Reconstructing Complex is a rich leave-in treatment enriched with silk along with wheat and soy proteins that will penetrate and help strengthen the hair, while providing incredible softness, manageability and shine without build up. Used on skin it can provide a soft, smooth feel. Benefits: Ionic and cationic hydration interlink technology CHI 44 Ceramic thermal styling helps strengthen and protect the hair from daily use of thermal tools Positively charged silk molecules interlock into hair's natural structure to build strength and resilience and to improve moisture and shine Leave-in alcohol free reconstructing treatment Enriched with pure natural silk, wheat and soy proteins Protects the hair against thermal styling and the environment Suitable for all hair types ULTA Beauty is a CHI authorized seller