Hawaiian Tropic

Silk Hydration Weightless Clear Spray Sunscreen Spf 30

$8.92

Buy Now Review It

UVA/UVB LEVEL PROTECTION – Broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage keeps your skin looking its best. Available in SPF 15, 30 and 50. Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation*. (*Recommended as an effective UV sunscreen, Approval # EPC0318-071) BARELY THERE FEEL – Silk Hydration Weightless sunscreen spray provides a unique breathable formula with a light, airsoft texture that feels as if its barely on. NOURISH & PROTECT – Convenient, easy-to-apply spray-able sunscreen bathes skin in airsoft sun protection and moisturizes for 12 hours, leaving your skin soft and glowing. LUXURIOUS FORMULA – Our moisturizing formula is blended with a variety of exotic island botanicals. This sunscreen keeps skin radiant while providing effective sun protection. LET YOUR SENSES TAKE YOU AWAY – Luxurious tropical scented sunscreen, infused with our classic coconut fragrance and mango fruit extract, provides an authentic island feel no matter where you are. Let the nourishing feel and exotic scents of Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration take you away. Our weightless sun spray is blended with exotic island botanicals and provides breathable, airsoft sun protection that hydrates skin for up to 12 hours. Silk Hydration will leave your skin feeling luxuriously soft while being protected from the sun.