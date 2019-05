Silke London

Silk Hair Ties

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Do you ever find yourself feeling frustrated when you see a collection of your beloved ringlets wrapped helplessly around an elastic hair band? Us too. Unlike other bands, our 100% pure silk hair ties glide effortlessly over your mane to eliminate snapping, kinks and damage, because tying your lovely locks up, shouldn't mean you dread letting them back down.