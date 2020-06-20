Search
Products fromShop
Sara Miller

Silk Eye Mask - Giraffe

$35.00
At Amara
Sleep like a goddess with this silk eye mask from Sara Miller. Made from 100% silk, this luxurious eye mask is adorned with a giraffe design in a vibrant pink colour. Catching up on your beauty sleep has never looked so fabulous.
Featured in 1 story
Supremely Luxe Mother's Day Gifts For Under $50
by Elizabeth Buxton