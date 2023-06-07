Braun

Silk-expert Pro 5

$1049.00 $499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shaver Shop

Always read the instructions and use only as directed. See in-store for more details. Not suitable on red, light blonde, white/grey hair or very dark skin. Silk·expert Pro 5 is Braun’s best IPL. This isn’t a laser hair removal device but instead uses advanced IPL technology to give you up to 6 months of smooth skin from home, with visible hair reduction in 4 weeks¹. The machine has 400,000 flashes (equivalent to full body treatments for up to 22 years). ¹ 74% hair reduction after 12 weekly sessions (combined value for bikini, leg, axilla). Individual results may vary. Efficiency is based on the combination of window size, speed and energy. Safety technology shared with Cyden.