Braun
Silk-épil 3 Epilator
$39.99
At Ulta Beauty
Braun Silk-épil 3 Epilator gently removes hair at the root, for long-lasting results. It removes the short hairs waxing cannot catch for smoothness that lasts up to 4 weeks. Great for beginners, massage rollers stimulate the skin for gentle epilation. The epilator's Smartlight reveals the finest hairs for no miss hair removal. With 3 extras; including shaver and trimmer for sensitive areas like the bikini line.