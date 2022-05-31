Whistles

Silk Cut Out Detail Slip Dress

£199.00

The cut-out detail of this midi dress heightens its design, making it a statement partywear piece. Crafted from silk, it's detailed with ruching at the bust, a fitted waist and figure-skimming skirt. Style it with knee-high leather boots and high-shine silver jewellery for maximum impact. Fit & Style ·Fitted through the bust and bodice ·Ruched bust ·Fitted waist ·Slit at the hem ·Cut-out strap detail. Michelle is 5'9''/175cm and wears a UK size 8