Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Zara
Silk Bralette
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Triangle bralette made of silk blend fabric. Adjustable thin straps. Back metal hook closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Silk Bralette
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Underprotection
Luna Bralette
BUY
£45.00
£63.00
Yoox
Skims
Triangle Stretch-cotton Bralette
BUY
£37.00
Selfridges
CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR
Unlined Bralette
BUY
£29.00
Yoox
More from Zara
Zara
Oversized Stripe Shirt
BUY
$45.95
Zara
Zara
Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Silk Panties
BUY
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Silk Bralette
BUY
$45.90
Zara
More from Intimates
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$25.50
Bare Necessities
Warner's
No Pinching. No Problems. Cotton Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$11.50
Bare Necessities
Auden
Cotton Boy Shorts With Lace Waistband
BUY
$4.25
$5.00
Target
Jockey
Underwear Classic French Cut - 3 Pack
BUY
$22.50
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted