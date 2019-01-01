Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Diane von Furstenberg
Silk Blouse
$298.00
$198.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Wilfred
Tia Blouse
$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Silk Blouse With Bow
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Lou & Grey
Dreamer Tee
$59.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
DETAILS
Edun
Mesh-border Crepe Top
$595.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Diane von Furstenberg
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Satin Wrap Gown
$528.00
$237.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Long Lace Dress
$349.00
from
Yoox
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Seafoam Black Toile Jumpsuit
$132.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Brittany Leather Sandals
£173.00
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Back Beat Rags
Sky Hemp Inside Out Crop Tee
$43.00
$32.35
from
Back Beat Rags
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted