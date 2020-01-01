Jo Malone London

Silk Blossom Candle

C$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A home candle to fill any room with the fragrance of natures most tempting blooms.Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Powdery FloralsKey Notes: White Pepper, Silk Blossom, MossFragrance Description: Inspired by natures blooms at their most tempting, this fragrance features the sweet scent of silk tree blossom, which is irresistible to hummingbirds and butterflies. Apricot-fresh with a touch of spice, the heart notes are intensified by clouds of powdery soft heliotrope, nestled on a bed of moss.Light this candle to uplift, to wind down or simply to add an air of luxury. Candle burn time is approximately 45 hours. The candle includes a lid which can be used as a snuffer. From colognes and candles to bath and body care, each Jo Malone London product comes presented in their signature gift box and ribbon.