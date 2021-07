H&M

Silk-blend Shirt

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Premium Selection Boxy, short-sleeved shirt in a woven silk blend. Collar, buttons at front, and dropped shoulders. Straight-cut hem. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Silk 71%, Viscose 29% Art. No. 0963386001