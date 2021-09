& Other Stories

Silk Blend Hourglass Blazer

£135.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Single button blazer in a linen and silk blend featuring padded shoulders and an accentuated waistline for an hourglass silhouette. Linen and mulberry silk blend Duo inseam pockets Single welt chest pocket Length of blazer: 73.8cm / 29" (EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4)