H&M

Silk-blend Dress

£149.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Long dress in a sturdy linen and silk weave with a deep V-neck and spaghetti shoulder straps that cross at the back. Fitted bodice, an asymmetric seam under the bust and a low-cut back. Wide skirt with pleats for extra width and a concealed zip in the back. Recycled polyester lining.