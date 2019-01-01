Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tibi
Silk Bias Dress
$795.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To Finding The Right Evening Clutch
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Tibi
DETAILS
Tibi
Hanson Crinkled Patent Leather Sandal
£378.03
£113.40
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
£306.27
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
High Waisted Biker Shorts
$275.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted