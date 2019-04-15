SiliSlick

Silislick Kitchen Knife Set – 5 Elegant Knives, Chef Quality, Ss Blades With Ergonomic Handles, Rainbow Effect, Titanium Coating & Safety Sheath

$26.95

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. FOOD GRADE STAINLESS STEEL: SiliSlick colored knives are made of superior quality stainless steel for long-lasting durability. The finely sharpened titanium-plated non-stick blades create a colorful and uniquely whimsical rainbow effect . MODERN ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Made to hold their edge well with ergonomic comfort grip handles. For home and professional kitchen use, the SiliSlick titanium knife set features 5 uniquely shaped knives for all your cutting needs . PRECISION SHARPNESS: Smoothly chop and cut meat, fish, fruits, veggies, herbs, hard cheese and bread crusts. The SiliSlick cool knife set includes an 8" Chef knife, 8" Bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5" Utility knife and 3.5" Paring knife . PROTECTIVE SAFETY SHEATH: The rainbow knives come with a safety guard to protect fingers and blade when not in use. Hard-wearing, rust proof and indestructible, these cutting knives come shipped in a recyclable box for gifting . LIFETIME WARRANTY: At Silislick customer satisfaction is important to us. If, for any reason, you’re not happy with your rainbow knife set we’ve got you covered with our Lifetime Guarantee. Simply contact us for support and assistance .