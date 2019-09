Estella Bartlett

Silicone Yellow Watch

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Estella Bartlett

Introducing brand new Estella Bartlett watches! Made with soft touch silicone, this Estella Bartlett watch, in bright yellow, is the perfect statement accessory. With a crisp white clock face and silver finishings, this watch is a must have addition to your accessory collection. A great gift for a friend, or a special treat for yourself!