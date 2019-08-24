Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Brovino
Silicone Wine Glasses - Set Of 4
$16.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Unbreakable Outdoor Rubber Wine Cups: 14 oz, Clear Silicone. 100% Dishwasher Safe - Shatterproof Glass for Travel, Outdoor, Picnic, Pool, Boat, Camping
Featured in 1 story
29 Beach Essentials We're Shopping For Summer
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Room Essentials
Hamburger Jumbo Mug
$5.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss Home & Design
Chalkboard Jar
$35.00
from
Bliss Home & Design
BUY
DETAILS
Jonathan Adler
Utopia Cat Mug
$32.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
samzawrites
First Coffee. Then, The Patriarchy Coffee Mug
$15.99
from
Society 6
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted