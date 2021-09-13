Package Free

Silicone Soft Travel Bottle

$7.00

GoToob started the silicone bottle revolution by offering an alternative to hard plastic bottles that were messy and difficult to use. These travel bottles come in 3 TSA carry-on approved sizes and are great for transporting shampoo, lotions, and more. The Silicone Soft Travel Bottle caps feature a LoopLock, which makes it almost impossible to accidentally open the cap and reducing the chance of any leakage. Please note the item comes in a 1 count bottle. Small: 1.7oz, Medium: 2.5oz, Large: 3.4oz