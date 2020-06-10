Stasher

Silicone Reusable Food Bag

$11.59

Buy Now Review It

100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone: the world's first fully functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. Plus unlike traditional plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in Stasher bags! Join the plastic Free movement: created in response to the profound need for a healthy alternative to plastic storage. Pinch-lock seal: features the innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your food’s nutrients, flavors and juices locked in. Just burp your Stasher to remove excess air and pinch the Seal closed! Dishwasher and Microwave Safe: platinum food-grade silicone is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Start your stash: half-gallon size 10. 25” x 8. 25” x 1. 5” (64. 2oz); sandwich size 7. 5” x 7. 5” x 1” (15oz); snack size 4. 5” x 7. 5” x 1” (9. 9oz); pocket size 3. 5" X 4. 5" X 1" (4oz); stand-up size 7. 75" X 7" X 3" (56oz) Save the Earth one PB&J at a time with these reusable silicone bags from Stasher. These bags are made of silicone instead of petroleum, making them a healthier option for the planet and your children. Instead of being tossed into a landfill, these bags are reusable, so you can cut the cost of buying more lunch bags every few weeks. Great for more than just lunches, the bags can easily hold toiletries or office and art supplies. The bags are also conveniently able to safely go in the microwave, the freezer, and even the dishwasher. 7-1/2" L x 7-1/2" W x 1" H, with a 15 ounce capacity