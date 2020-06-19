CalExotics

Silicone Remote Pleasure Vibrating Cock Ring

$44.95

Buy Now Review It

At PinkCherry

Combining lots of pleasure potential with impressive stamina, Cal's Silicone Remote Pleasure Ring comes complete with a full 12 modes of deep rumbly vibration, convenient USB re-charge capability and a waterproof design. Stretching to fit snugly around the base of the penis (or shaft and testicles), the Ring holds tight to enhance erection strength and overall stamina. Once in place, the full-sized vibrating top positions itself in the path of a partner's clitoris or perineum, bumping and grinding along with natural movement. Vibration is courtesy of an embedded core bullet- activate with a touch of a button placed for easy access, or use the handy wireless remote. Fully rechargeable via USB (remote and ring), the Pleasure Ring will run for up to 90 minutes on a single hour long charge. In 100% silicone and ABS plastic, the Pleasure Ring cleans thoroughly and simply using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Always enjoy a great water-based lubricant with this vibe, silicone lubes should be avoided. Double charge cord included. Waterproof. *The Pleasure Ring stretches from approximately 1" (2.5cm) in diameter and stretches to fit most.