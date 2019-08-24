Blending is the key to flawless makeup application, and this Silicone Makeup Blender Sponge from Sonia Kashuk™ makes it easy to get an airbrushed finish. The soft silicone cushions your face as you stipple on foundation and blend to the perfect finish. This silicone sponge features gold flecks throughout the transparent blender for a cute look in your makeup case. And since this isn't your typical makeup sponge, you won't waste any product that gets soaked up in traditional makeup blending sponges.