Stasher

Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, (pocket Size, 2 Pack)

$13.99

PURE NON-TOXIC PLATINUM SILICONE: The world's first fully functional, self-sealing, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags. Plus, unlike traditional plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in Stasher bags ELIMINATE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC WASTE: Each Stasher eliminates thousands of single-use plastic bags from ending up in our oceans or landfills PINCH-LOC SEAL: Features the innovative air-tight, pinch-loc seal to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your food’s nutrients, flavors and juices locked in. Just burp your Stasher to remove excess air and pinch the seal closed DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE SAFE: Platinum food-grade silicone is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit START YOUR STASH: Half-gallon 10.25”x 8.25”x 1.5” (64.2oz); Sandwich 7.5”x 7.5”x 1” (15oz); Snack 4.5”x 7.5”x 1” (9.9oz); Pocket 3.5"x 4.5"x 1" (4oz); Stand-Up Mid 7.75"x 7"x 3" (56oz); Stand-Up Mega 9.5"x 8.25"x 4.75" (104oz); Stand-Up Mini 7.5"x 5.75"x 2.5" (28oz) This clever little Minx of a Stasher offers palm-sized convenience without even a hint of a Napoleon complex. Lightly frosted on both sides (mmm, frosting) for added discretion, the Pocket is the perfect air-tight transport for all your tiny valuables.