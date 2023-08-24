Good Vibrations

Get down on your knees. Do as your told. Good. Now that we’ve established the rules, shall we get down to business? With consent and clear communication, BDSM play can be extremely rewarding for those giving and for those receiving. This Silicone Ball Gag will speak volumes, even when you aren’t able to. Hygienic silicone forms the ball portion of this power product, ensuring the only thing that’s dirty in your ‘play room’ are your actions. The silicone is soft and easily wiped clean with water or alcohol. The long garment leather strap (that is attached by metal buckles that run through the ball gag) comes equipped with plenty of adjustment holes, which will allow for ultimate comfort for your lover. We're pretty sure they would thank you for being so considerate with your selection, if they were able to say anything other than pitiful whimpers. Black or Red Silicone Ball with Black Garment Leather Strap Strap length: 23" (58.4cm) Small Ball diameter: 1 3/5" (4.13cm) Large Ball diameter: 2 1/10" (5.4cm)