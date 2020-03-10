PinkCherry

Silicone Anal Trainer Kit In Black

Showcasing three super smooth classic pieces, PinkCherry's premium Silicone Anal Trainer Kit contains a perfect trio of plugs made for completely customized anal play. Barely larger than a (big) finger, the smallest very subtly stretches and stimulates the anal opening while a sleek taper allows newcomers to take as much time as needed. The next is mid-sized and the last is filling, satisfying backdoor pleasure seekers with some experience under the belt. Finished with a nice wide suction cup, the circular base fixes a chosen plug to just about any smooth flat surface, plus, provides a barrier against too-deep penetration. Each Trainer plug cleans easily and thoroughly using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. Compatible with any favorite water-based lubricant- avoid contact with silicone lubes and products. Contains Small silicone plug- 4.5" (11.4cm) long, 1.1" (2.8cm) in diameter Medium silicone plug- 5"(12.7cm) long, 1.25 (3.2cm) in diameter Large silicone plug- 6"(15cm) long, 1.4"(3.6cm) in diameter