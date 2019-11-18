Xmifer

Silicone Airpods Case & Drop-proof Keychain

$8.99

Newest and Comfortable Cover for AirPods - Come with fur pom poms puffball keychains, Anti-Lost strap, Waterproof wireless charging case for Apple Airpods. Fashionable and Stylish - Cute puffball keychain with new design detachable gold keyring, super fluffy and soft and washable, the great gift for girls beloved. Completely compatible with AirPods - Precision molded for slim fit and light wight, easy to install and remove your Apple Headphones. Keeps Your AirPods Safe - With ultra dust-proof, shockproof, drop-proof and scratchproof, waterproof design. Practical and Convenient - The Anti-Lost kit will keep up with AirPods, the keychain can accessorize with purse, wallet, backpack, pants and keys, extra security against loss or theft. The Ultra Lightweight Protective Case For Your Apple AirPods! Are you always worried about that your airpods would accidentally break or scratch? Are you constantly looking for your earbuds and would misplace one in a jeans pocket or coat or purse? Try to use Xmifer Airpods Case to solve all your problems! Package Include: 1 x Alloy Airpods Keychain 1 x Airpods Silicone Strap 1 x Soft Fluffy ball 1 x Airpods Silicone Case ( Please note AirPods NOT included) 2018 New Design, perfect for decorate your airpods: Slim form-fitting design allows for easy installation and continuous use without the added bulk and hassle of carrying an additional case. Complete protection from scratches, scrapes and bumps. Can resist gentle water spray & splash (Please do notimmerse in the water). Shows off attractiveness. Snap-button closure allows easy access to put the Airpod in and take it out. Easy to carry by attach to belt, purse, wallet, backpack,pants and keys. This case made of premium silicone material into hassle free 1.3mm thickness. No more tiny dusts out to attack your AirPods charging port.Keep it clean always.