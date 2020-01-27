Lovehoney

Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator 7 Inch

$24.99 $17.49

Vibrators should be seen and not heard, but mostly felt, and this classic 7 inch model delivers on all 3 counts. Whisper-quiet and wickedly powerful, send intense stimulation to where you want it most and reap the climactic rewards of your pleasure play. With a rounded tip and rippled shaft, each inch is as exciting as the last for both internal and external sessions. Twist the base to activate the selection of speeds, starting with a slow rumble before building up to stronger stimulation. Introduce warm water to your solo play to enjoy extra sensation. 100% waterproof, this battery-powered vibrator is the perfect third party to join your bath tub mnage trois - just you, it and your rubber ducky. No wonder this vibe is one of our most loved and most reviewed sex toys. Always use this quiet-yet-powerful vibe with a good quality water-based lubricant for maximum pleasure.