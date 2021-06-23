SIKA

Sika Marigold Ruffled Maxi Dress

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130919540002; Color Code: 079 Pairing a vibrant motif with a sweeping silhouette and statement-making ruffles, this maxi dress is sure to turn heads at your next summer soiree. About SIKA Founded by designer Phyllis Taylor, SIKA offers garments that are handcrafted by artisans in Ghana with a focus on sustainability and ethical production. Each piece provides statement-making sophistication with function and versatility to spare, ensuring the wearer feels strengthened, empowered, and inspired - no matter where her adventures take her. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Ruffled straps Square neck Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Back zip Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 59.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 55.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 62" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"