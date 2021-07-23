Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Lennie
Signs Point To To Yes Necklace – Multi
$115.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Give good fortune with this chatty necklace with a Magic 8-Ball motif by Lennie.
Need a few alternatives?
Lennie
Signs Point To To Yes Necklace - Multi
BUY
$69.00
$115.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lennie
Gah Necklace, Multi
BUY
$36.00
$60.00
Lisa Says Gah
Urban Outfitters
Padlock Chain Necklace
BUY
$20.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Pop Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
More from Lennie
Lennie
Signs Point To To Yes Necklace - Multi
BUY
$69.00
$115.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lennie
Marlowe Bracelet
BUY
$80.00
Wolf & Badger
More from Necklaces
Lennie
Signs Point To To Yes Necklace - Multi
BUY
$69.00
$115.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lennie
Gah Necklace, Multi
BUY
$36.00
$60.00
Lisa Says Gah
Urban Outfitters
Padlock Chain Necklace
BUY
$20.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Pop Monogram Pendant Necklace
BUY
$17.97
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted