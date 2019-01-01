Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Miansai

Signet Ring, 14k Gold

$495.00
At Miansai
The personalized way to finish to your look, our Signet Ring is a classic choice to customize your day-to-day or special occasion. Available in polished 14-karat gold. Available for women and men.
Featured in 1 story
Signet Rings Are Our Favorite New Jewelry Trend
by Eliza Huber