L.L. Bean

Signature Waxed-canvas Maine Hunting Shoe

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

The original L.L.Bean Boot, designed and assembled in Maine since 1912. Size & Fit With light or midweight socks: Whole sizes, order one size down. Half sizes, order 1½ size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 8. With heavyweight socks: Whole sizes, order your normal size. Half sizes, order one size down. Example: 9 or 9½, order a size 9. Why We Love Them The latest version of our iconic boot preserves the spirit of the 1912 original, but adds a touch of vintage style with a flexible waxed-canvas upper.