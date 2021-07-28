Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Boll & Branch
Signature Stripe Sheet Set
$268.00
$178.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Subtly sophisticated and marvelously comfortable, this set of premium striped sheets is woven from signature supersoft, airy long-staple organic cotton.
Need a few alternatives?
Birch
Plush Organic Mattress Topper
BUY
$450.00
Birch by Helix
PlushBeds
Natural Latex Topper
BUY
$356.00
$445.00
PlushBeds
EDILLY
3 Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size
BUY
$382.02
Amazon
Linenspa
2-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full
BUY
$75.38
Amazon
More from Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
Medallion Beach Towel
BUY
$60.00
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
Percale Hemmed Sheet Set (queen)
BUY
$238.00
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
The Mattress Topper
BUY
$458.00
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
Solid Hemmed Organic Cotton Sham
BUY
$31.50
$45.00
Verishop
More from Bed & Bath
Birch
Plush Organic Mattress Topper
BUY
$450.00
Birch by Helix
PlushBeds
Natural Latex Topper
BUY
$356.00
$445.00
PlushBeds
EDILLY
3 Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size
BUY
$382.02
Amazon
Linenspa
2-inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full
BUY
$75.38
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted