United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Hanes
Signature Stretch-to-fit Masks 6-pack
$20.00
At Champion
Hanes face masks are here! Made in the USA, our non-medical-grade, seamless mask is soft, washable and reusable. With two layers of coverage, this breathable, lightweight mask is designed for comfortable everyday wear and features Cool Comfort™ moisture-wicking fabric. The stretch-to-fit design provides contoured facial coverage, with knit-in, comfort ear loops for a personalized fit.