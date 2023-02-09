United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Toteme
Signature Shearling Jacket
$3180.00
At Farfetch
TOTEME Signature shearling jacket This slouchy TOTEME jacket is produced in supple black leather and is lined with soft shearling. Designed for an oversized fit, the two-tone garment features a contrasting wide collar, turned-up hem and cuffs. Highlights black cotton shearling spread collar front zip fastening long sleeves two front welt pockets Composition Cotton 100% Wearing The model is 1.79 m wearing size M Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 17440039 Brand style ID: 214122606913