Hot Tools Signature Series Ionic 2200 Turbo Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer

Performance and gorgeous results are a given with every blowout. The Hot Tools Signature Series Ionic Turbo Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer is designed with exceptional Direct IONIC TECHNOLOGY to help reduce frizz to give you shiny, healthy-looking hair. An 1875-Watt powerful airflow means you’ll be styled in no time and enjoying salon blowouts all day and night. This dryer features ceramic technology that emits far-infrared heat to help seal the cuticle for over-styling protection. Six heat/speed options allow for full styling versatility and great results on all hair types. Once you’re all set and ready to flaunt beautiful results, don’t forget to use the Cold Shot button. TIP: After styling, do an all-around dry with the Cold Shot Button to set the style for an even longer-lasting hold. Bonus attachments (concentrator and diffuser) help to enhance beautiful results for truly salon-worthy finished styles. Prolong your dryer’s motor life by using the removable lint filter that makes cleaning easy. With this kind of performance combined with a lightweight design, you won’t be able to wait to get to styling every day! Top Features: Direct IONIC TECHNOLOGY. 1875-Watt powerful airflow. Six heat/speed options to provide styling versatility and great performance on different hair types and textures. Cold Shot button helps set the style with a cool burst of air for a longer-lasting hold. Bonus Concentrator and Diffuser Attachments for enhanced blowouts or defining natural waves. A soft-touch comfort grip make operation easy and comfortable. Care and cleaning - spot or wipe clean.