Dirty Labs

Signature Scent Bio-liquid Laundry Detergent

$14.00

GENTLE: Most cleaners today use technologies that were developed almost 100 years ago. In fact, many common deep-cleaning formulas still rely on harmful, petroleum-based chemicals. Dirty Labs is different. Consciously formulated with nontoxic, biobased ingredients, our formulas are safe for sensitive skin and all clothing types. Dirty Labs is cruelty-free, vegan, hypoallergenic, and safe for babies and pets. EFFECTIVE: For us, dirty-free cleaning is not just about clean ingredients. We formulate to get the job done, and we put our products through rigorous testing to ensure they’re strong enough for those who like to get really dirty. Phytolase, our advanced enzyme cleaning technology targets stains and odors at their source while being extra gentle for you, your clothes, and the planet. But don't just take our word for it - visit our site and see what our customers are saying. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: At Dirty Labs - Less is More. By creating hyper-concentrated formulas, we greatly reduce our package sizes (and thus, our carbon footprint). Our bottles are made of aluminum and can be infinitely recycled. Our cap and spout are BPA free and made with non-colored PP and PE plastic. Our materials are responsibly sourced and extracted directly from nature. We examine every aspect of our product life cycles in order to achieve the safest, most sustainable solutions. DIRECTIONS: Follow your garment care label and washing machine instructions. Measure with cap (1 standard wash = 8 ml). For tough stains, pretreat directly to soil area and allow to sit for 5 minutes before washing. SPECS: 8.6 fl oz = 32 loads. Signature Scent (Magnolia, Bergamot, & Cedar). Compatible with traditional and HE washers. Optimized for cold water. Certified EPA Safer Choice Partner. 97% USDA Biobased certified. No sulfates, dyes, parabens, perservatives, chlorine bleach, or CA Prop.65 Chemicals. Visit our site for more ingredients information.