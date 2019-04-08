Le Creuset

Signature Saucepan, 2.25 Qt.

$219.95 $119.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

Perfect for simmering spaghetti sauce, reducing stock, whisking together gravy and more, this saucepan features high, gently curved sides for easy stirring and a sturdy, ergonomic handle. Cast iron’s efficient heating makes it easy to simmer without scorching or overheating, while the tight-fitting lid locks in heat and moisture for tender, delicious results.