Ettitude

Signature Sateen Duvet Cover

$179.00 $134.25

Buy Now Review It

At Ettitude

Protect your comforter or duvet with our silky-soft sateen weave duvet cover. Luxuriously soft and comfortable, it’s made with our exclusive, sustainable CleanBamboo™ fabric. Made from 100% bamboo lyocell Cooling effect - breathable weave cools and adjusts for a comfortable sleep Feels smooth like silk, comparable to cotton 1,000 thread count Hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals and ideal for sensitive skin STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® SH065 176027 TESTEX www.oeko-tex.com/standard100