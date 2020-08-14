Le Creuset

Signature Oval Dutch Oven

$305.00 $183.00

At Le Creuset

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat. The enameled Dutch oven needs no seasoning, and it’s suitable for both stovetop and oven use. The oval shape is particularly suited to longer cuts of meat or poultry. Le Creuset produced the first enameled cast iron cookware nearly a century ago, and the original foundry still operates today, where 15 skilled artisans hand-inspect each piece. This tradition of the finest culinary craftsmanship, combined with the latest innovations in comfort and functionality, make Le Creuset unsurpassed in both beauty and quality Features Colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking Sand-colored interior enamel has a smooth finish that promotes caramelization, prevents sticking and resists stains Dome-shaped lid locks in flavor by promoting continuous circulation of heat and moisture Loop handles provide a safe and comfortable grip Classic black phenolic knob is oven-safe up to 375°F No seasoning required