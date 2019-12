Jed

Signature Million Máti Tote

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jed

Do you believe in luck? We at Jed wish everyone so much luck and fortune that we emblazon our handpainted evil eyes on our all-cotton tote so you are guaranteed a little luck wherever you venture. Carry one every day – and watch the fun begin. Good things are right around the corner. In shades of blue and black on natural cotton. Printed in America exclusively for Jed.